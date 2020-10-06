‘He had such a love for the town of Newington’: Family, community honor beloved police chief who died of cancer

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Newington residents gathered on Tuesday to honor the passing of a beloved former police chief.

Richard Klett died of cancer on Friday at age 75. He served as Newington’s police chief from 1994 to 2001, then worked for the board of education.

“He had such a love for the town of Newington,” said current chief, Steve Clark. “He had grown up here, played sports, and he really cared about the community.”

Days before his passing, loved ones got the chance to say one last goodbye.

“The opportunity to say your peace and express your love and say all the things you always wanted to say was extraordinary,” said Klett’s son, Brian.

It was barely a week ago that friends, family and people from the community gathered at the family’s Newington home to celebrate former Chief Klett’s life — a final tribute before he passed just days later.

“I can’t even count the number of cars police cars, firetrucks, town staff, school staff…and he was trying to salute all of them as former military, and I think his arm got tired at some point,” Brian said.

“During that final visit, he had this courage that he had accepted what was going to happen, and he had said that emotionally, he accepted it,” Clark said. “To see that courage and that acceptance…here I thought I was going to see him to comfort him, and the reality of it was, he was comforting me.”

He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was adored by the Newington community, and ince his passing, letters have poured in.

“And beyond just the folks who stopped here, we received 50 to 100 cards, and they’re still coming in daily with messages of kindness and love,” Brian said.

Loved ones said their favorite thing about Klett was his sense of humor.

As his battle with cancer progressed, even on the worst days, that sense of humor prevailed.

“My dad was always a joker and at some point, he said he wished he was charging admission [for people to say goodbye] because we probably could’ve paid for part of the funeral because the amount of people that came through here was extraordinary.”