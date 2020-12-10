Head-on collision with serious injuries closes Glastonbury road

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a head-on collision that left two drivers seriously injured in Glastonbury late Thursday morning.

Police say that officers responded to the head-on crash between a pickup truck and a sedan at around 11:52 a.m. in the area of 575 Neipsic Road.

Both the drivers were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries. Their identities and current conditions have not yet been released.

Neipsic Road has been closed between Wickham Road and Oakwood Drive since first responder arrived and will remain closed for the accident reconstruction team. It’s unclear when the road will reopen.

There is no word on the cause of the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

