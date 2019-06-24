Head-shaving event will help childhood cancer research

A St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving event was held today to raise money for childhood cancer research.

Today’s head-shaving, hosted by the Elks Lodge #1893 in Manchester, was not only to fund research but to also raise awareness to lifesaving research for childhood cancer.

Fourteen people volunteered to have their heads shaved to support the foundation’s mission to take childhood back from cancer

Combined with April’s event in Mystic over $44,000 has been raised.

One in five children diagnosed with cancer will not survive. Those who do survive often suffer long-term effects from treatment too harsh for their developing bodies. The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants,

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.