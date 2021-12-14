Hearing held Tuesday night regarding Glastonbury’s school mascot name

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A little over a year ago, the school board voted 7 to 1 to remove the Tomahawk logo and name from Glastonbury High School. But a petition circulated by people in the community has forced the BOE to reexamine the decision.

A special hearing was held in Glastonbury Tuesday night concerning the future of the school’s mascot.

Hundreds signed the petition claiming they “were not afforded the opportunity to provide meaningful input in-person” on the mascot name throughout the pandemic.

“This was not called by the board,” said Glastonbury Superintendent Alan Bookman. “It was called by the people who signed.”

Right now the students are called the Glastonbury Guardians, a name that was voted on by the students. Bookman said it did not cost much to switch the Tomahawk logo over to the new one, which was designed by students as well.

Like parents, athletes have different opinions about what they wear on their jerseys.

“It’s kind of almost honoring the locals that used to live here and I don’t know if anyone else is complaining,” said sophomore Daniel Gorenbeyn. “I’ve heard from a lot of people and no one was really complaining about it.”

“I don’t really think it’s our place to decide the native culture and if we should have the Tomahawk as our logo or not,” said sophomore Jack Watson.

News 8 spoke to parents waiting to pick up their kids from swim practice at the school. A lot of them said they did not want to go on camera because they have really strong feelings one way or the other and because it is so emotional, they said they don’t want to get caught up in it.

“For some people, it is,” Bookman said. “I have been in the school district for 38 years and so I know the name Tomahawk, but the comment they made was if it’s offensive to any group of people, then there is no reason to keep it.”

Just this week, North Haven changed its logo from the Indians to the Nighthawks.