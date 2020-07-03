Heavy flooding reported in Hartford; cars stuck, part of Airport Road caves in due to floodwaters

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Heaving flooding is being reported in parts of Hartford on Friday afternoon.
According to police, part of Airport Road, east of Wethersfield Avenue, has caved in. People are asked to avoid the area.
The department said many streets are flooded, causing cars to get stuck. Drivers are asked to avoid Buckingham and John streets, Hillside Avenue and Hamilton Street and Monroe Street and Murphy Road.
Drivers are asked to use caution and refrain from driving through floodwaters.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.