Heavy flooding reported in Hartford; cars stuck, part of Airport Road caves in due to floodwaters

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Heaving flooding is being reported in parts of Hartford on Friday afternoon.

WEATHER REPORT: Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon

According to police, part of Airport Road, east of Wethersfield Avenue, has caved in. People are asked to avoid the area.

Airport Rd, east of Wethersfield Ave. road caved in. Avoid area-traffic in all directions. pic.twitter.com/CgwiwS0mln — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 3, 2020

The department said many streets are flooded, causing cars to get stuck. Drivers are asked to avoid Buckingham and John streets, Hillside Avenue and Hamilton Street and Monroe Street and Murphy Road.

Buckingham & John St flooded, cars stuck. Franklin & South, heavy flooding. Hillside & Hamilton St flooded, cars stuck. Bonner St/Hillside, heavy flooding. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 3, 2020

Additions- Monroe St (40 block) flooded. Brainard/Murphy Rd. Cars stuck in water — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 3, 2020

Drivers are asked to use caution and refrain from driving through floodwaters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.