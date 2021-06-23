Hartford PD: Crash on Sigourney Street may be in connection to overnight homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A heavy police presence was spotted on Sigourney Street Wednesday morning. Sigourney Street and Farmington Avenue are currently closed.

The car maybe in connection to a homicide this morning, police say. Detectives identified a suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

The suspects fled in their car and within a few minutes, the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Sigourney St. and Farmington Ave. The suspect vehicle was travelling south and made contact with another car travelling north, then began to roll over. No police vehicles were damaged.

Minor injuries have been reported with one suspect being transported to the hospital.

The individuals have not been charged, but are being considered suspects. Two firearms were recovered from the vehicle, police say.

No other details have been revealed at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app for the latest details regarding this investigation.

