Heavy rain causes basement, street flooding in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford and West Hartford residents alike are dealing with flooding after the heavy rain that passed through the state Wednesday night.

When it rains hard, the last thing you want is water in your basement. That’s the situation at one home West Hartford.





Photo: Hartford Police Department

For others, the flooding was outside. On King Phillips Drive near Albany Ave. in West Hartford, the flooding has receded but there are several cars left unattended in the middle of the street. The people in those cars got out safely and left their cars behind because of the flooding.

Hartford fire crews and the Department of Public works assisted multiple disabled vehicles caught in the floods.

As is always the case, if there’s flash flooding and you come across significant flooding never drive through it. Anywhere from 12 to 24 inches of fast moving water can carry away a car or person, so it’s certainly nothing to mess with.

