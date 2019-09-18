Helicopter drops golf balls from the air for charity event in Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A helicopter dropped dozens of golf balls onto the course at Indian Hill Country Club to raise money for a hospital in New Britain Tuesday.

The ‘heli-drop’ was part of the 23rd annual Kelser Charity Challenge, which raises money for the Hospital for Special Care’s Center for Cognitive Health.

The SCCCH, which opened in the Fall of 2018, treats patients with memory disorders like Alzheimer’s disease.

The Kesler Charity Challenge event raised an estimated $25,000-30,000 for the HSC this year.