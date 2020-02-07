Help this little girl find her lost ‘Daddy Doll’ of deployed father

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks is asking for help in finding a little girl’s lost “Daddy Doll,” which has an image and the voice of her deployed father.

A Facebook post shared by Bradley Airport explains how a little girl named Kenley lost her Daddy Doll somewhere between the Hartford, Connecticut airport (Bradley) and the Atlanta airport.

It’s important for Kenley to be reunited with her Daddy Doll because her father is deployed and the doll goes everywhere with her. It also has a special good night message that Kenley’s dad recorded before he left, which she listens to every night.

Kenley’s mom called both airports and Delta, but unfortunately no one has found the doll yet.

Hello friends! If you have seen Kenley's Daddy Doll or if you happen to find it, please send us a message on here or turn it in to a Delta staff member or our Information Center. Thank you for your help! pic.twitter.com/l9ZYvleZx8 — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) February 7, 2020

Bradley Airport is asking anyone who finds the doll to send a message through social media or turn it in to a Delta staff member or Information Center.