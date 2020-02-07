Breaking News
Michelle Troconis pleads not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Help this little girl find her lost ‘Daddy Doll’ of deployed father

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Facebook/Arielle Saige Britton)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks is asking for help in finding a little girl’s lost “Daddy Doll,” which has an image and the voice of her deployed father.

A Facebook post shared by Bradley Airport explains how a little girl named Kenley lost her Daddy Doll somewhere between the Hartford, Connecticut airport (Bradley) and the Atlanta airport.

It’s important for Kenley to be reunited with her Daddy Doll because her father is deployed and the doll goes everywhere with her. It also has a special good night message that Kenley’s dad recorded before he left, which she listens to every night.

Kenley’s mom called both airports and Delta, but unfortunately no one has found the doll yet.

Bradley Airport is asking anyone who finds the doll to send a message through social media or turn it in to a Delta staff member or Information Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Nearly 200 severely neglected, emaciated animals seized from Suffield farm

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Nearly 200 severely neglected, emaciated animals seized from Suffield farm"

Student at New Britain school diagnosed with scabies

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Student at New Britain school diagnosed with scabies"

East Hartford police search for suspect in armed robbery of Dollar Tree

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "East Hartford police search for suspect in armed robbery of Dollar Tree"

Police called to Fotis Dulos' residence in Farmington

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police called to Fotis Dulos' residence in Farmington"

Items returned to Farmigton home of Fotis Dulos

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Items returned to Farmigton home of Fotis Dulos"

Author comes to CT to shine spotlight on domestic violence

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Author comes to CT to shine spotlight on domestic violence"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss