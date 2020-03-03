High school girls learn hands-on how STEM fits into medical careers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Thirty-six high school girls from the Hartford area were invited to Stanley Black and Decker’s Manufactory 4.0 for a morning of hands-on learning on Tuesday.

The American Heart Association and Trinity Health of New England teamed up to showcase how STEM fits into medical careers.

The event is designed to inspire these young women and show them that their interests in STEM and medicine can all come together.

“I knew I was passionate about medicine,” said Marina Loftus, a student at Conard High School, “but now I know I can bring my interests in math and engineering into that as well.”

Dr. Karyn Hansen, of St. Francis Hospital, spoke with the girls, answering questions and giving advice on what it takes to navigate a career in STEM fields.

“There’s a lot of opportunities out there for them to have really amazing careers that fulfill them and provide stability and opportunity,” said Hansen, “and they should be available to girls and boys and everyone who is interested in that. If they find good mentors and look for opportunities then those careers are available to them.”

For the students who got to meet and talk with the professionals, it was a glimpse at the impact they could make.

“I got to meet a lot of cool people and I realized I’m not the only girl out there who wants to do math and science,” said Aaliyah Norton, a Conard High School student, “so it gave me more motivation to go through with what I want to do.”