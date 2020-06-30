 

High school teacher, students 3D print face shields for frontline workers

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A local high school teacher and his students are helping healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zach Towne is a science teacher at the New England Jewish Academy in West Hartford. He and two of his students used the school’s 3D printers to make 50 face shields and donated them to UConn John Dempsey Hospital. And they’re working on making another 100!

Towne is also planning to help patients; he’s starting medical school this summer at UConn School of Medicine.

Hartford

