HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — 30 homes in the Greater Hartford area are getting a makeover.

It is all thanks to high school students from Connecticut and across the country.

More than 300 youth and adults are participating in a weeklong “Workcamp” for church youth groups from June 27 through July 2.

Workcamp involves high school age youth from several states, plus parents, pastors and other volunteers. It was coordinated by the First Church of Christ in Wethersfield.

The homes are mostly in Wethersfield but are also in nearby towns such as Rocky Hill, Newington, East Hartford and Hartford. Donations cover all work materials and other costs.

News 8 photojournalist Ryan Bernat shows you how this project is not only helping the community but also building relationships.

Watch the full video in the player above.