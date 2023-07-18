HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A summer camp for high schoolers is already teaching life-saving techniques to future health care heroes. Quinnipiac University runs the camp, but campers spent Tuesday getting some hands-on training at Hartford Hospital.

Teaching the latest medical techniques is not unusual for this classroom at Hartford Hospital’s Center for Education, Simulation and Innovation. Teaching those techniques to teenagers is unusual. Camper Alexa Lipp is just 15.

“I know I want to do something in the medical field,” Lipp told News 8. “I volunteer in the local hospital, but I’m not sure what I want to be exactly, so I think this camp will help give me an idea of what career I want to choose.”

She is one of around 50 students attending Quinnipiac University’s two-week Healthcare Career Exploration Academy camp.

“We introduce them to 13 different professions, and we offer three certifications in CPR, Stop the Bleed, and Teen Mental Health,” said Quinnipiac University Instructor Jerilyn Nolan.

They’ve already seen real human cadaver organs.

“We got to look at heart, lungs, liver, so it was kind of neat to see things and behind the scenes, stuff like that,” said Andrew Fuller, a 17-year-old from Fairfield.

They started their day at the hospital by seeing a live feed of an abdominal surgery.

“We’ll be teaching them a little bit of bleeding control, how to simulate a labor and delivery, some laparoscopic surgery,” said Rebecca Gleason, CESI Simulation Manager.

The Center tries to keep everything as realistic as possible. In April, the Center hosted “Disaster Day,” a chance for emergency department residents from across the state to train on how to react to a simulated nerve gas leak. It wasn’t quite that intense for Tuesday’s summer camp, but they saw their potential future workplace.

“Being in a hospital, I just want to see how the real doctors work together and how they actually use all the skills that we’re learning now,” Lipp said.

The academy goes for two weeks, and this is its second year.