High schoolers in Simsbury honor life of Dr. Martin Luther King with permanent memorial at library

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday, high schoolers in Simsbury are remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s time spent in Connecticut.

A permanent memorial was unveiled on the grounds of the Simsbury Free Library Monday. Each glass marker explains a piece of his life.

RELATED: Celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. around Connecticut

Dr. King spent the summers of 1944 and 1947 in Simsbury working on a tobacco farm and went to church where segregation wasn’t an issue.

A group of students from Simsbury High School started the project in 2010 and new students continued it. They raised $150,000 and worked with an architect to design the memorial.

RELATED: Manchester pays tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. with a mural

Harper Wilson of SHS Class of 2022 said, “I feel this memorial is going to have a great influence on our community and the people around us.”

Rich Curtiss, chair of the Simsbury Historical Department and the project ideator added, “I think he stands for a symbol of equality a symbol of what’s right about America, a symbol about fighting for what you believe in.”

Due to CDC guidelines there is no public gathering at the memorial site. But you can drive by to see it for yourself.