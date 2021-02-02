Highway Division of East Hartford DPW says 40% of union members called out during Monday’s storm

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — What happens when road workers are out sick and the state gets hit with blizzard-like conditions? A sticky situation.

As Monday’s storm pelted the state with inches of snow, the Highway Division of the East Hartford Department of Public Works said 40% of union members called out sick.

The reduced manpower and high winds made it harder for crews to keep up with clearing roadways.

Mayor Marcia Leclerc said staff was redirected from the transfer station and parks departments to those positions. Contractors were also called in to help.

It was all in an effort to keep folks safe in dangerous conditions. Meanwhile, people across Greater Hartford were hard at work to help.

“I’ve got my buddy plowing back here and I’m doing the snow blowing and when the wind really picks up you can’t see anything,” explained Greg Jacques, of West Hartford. “The goggles really help you with vision, so you can see all of the driveways.”

Crews were busy trying to get the snow off of roads before it switched to ice overnight. They said when you combine the ice, sand and salt then it becomes much harder to pick up – which is visible Tuesday morning on roads across the region.