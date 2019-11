MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A hiker who fell down a hill had to be rescued near the Porter Reservoir by fire crews on Wednesday.

Manchester FD praised their crews Wednesday night, reporting on Twitter that a technical rescue was successfully performed along I-384 near the Porter Reservoir in Manchester.

According to Manchester FD, a ropes and stokes basket was used to retrieve the victim from the jagged hill down which they fell.

Strong work by Grp 4 members who completed a technical rescue of an individual who fell while hiking down the hill along I-384 near the Porter Reservoir -Ropes and a Stokes basket were used to remove the victim. pic.twitter.com/ho3nOs7B3X — Manchester CT FF's (@Local1579) November 28, 2019

No injuries have been reported.