Historic building on Hartford Hospital campus will not be demolished

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A historic building in Hartford will not be torn down.

Hartford Healthcare has withdrawn its application for site changes that include the demolition of the Hall-Wilson laboratory. The hospital was asking for a special permit to allow for an exception to fence requirements in order to upgrade the campus power system.

The laboratory is a Georgian revival brownstone building that was a gift to the hospital in the 1920s.

The Hartford Preservation Alliance said it is planning on meeting with hospital officials to work out a plan for the future preservation of their historic properties.