HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 30 year old man lost his life in Hartford Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle on the sidewalk, according to Hartford police.

Officers report responding to a call at 10:56 p.m. near the corner of Farmington Avenue and Gillette Street where they found an unresponsive man laying on the sidewalk. The victim had severe injuries that led authorities to believe he was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital by Emergency Medical Services where he was later pronounced dead.

A white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Trailblazer, with a roof rack and sunroof was spotted fleeing the scene. The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Farmington Avenue.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at (860) 722-8477.