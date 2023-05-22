EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday, the Hoffman Auto Group hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for it’s new Generation 5 Porsche dealership.

The Hoffman family has been selling cars in East Hartford for over 80 years. This new investment will take the business a step further.

Co-Chair of the Hoffman Auto Group, Bradley Hoffman, said the Gen 5 facility is a $16 million investment.

“There are approximately 200 Porsche dealers in the United State of America, and this is one of four that’s taking it to this level,” Bradley said.

The current Hoffman Porsche dealership, located at 630 Connecticut Blvd., will be torn down to make way for the new facility, which will house more inventory and have a larger service center.

“This is going to be more of an experience center in many different ways, starting with a climate control drive through,” Bradley said.

The modern facility is expected to bring in customers from outside of the business’ normal Hartford and Springfield market. People will travel to East Hartford and provide a boost to the local community.

“With the reach of the internet, a local car dealership isn’t local anymore, it’s regional, if not statewide, if not for all of New England. So hats off to the Hoffman’s for reinvesting in East Hartford,” East Hartford Mayor Michael Walsh said.

The new facility is scheduled to open in the Spring of 2024.