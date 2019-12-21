Closings
Holiday curfew at Shoppes at Buckland Hills, Brass Mill Center is a success shoppers, security say

Hartford

by: Bob Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been nearly one month since two Connecticut shopping centers implemented a holiday curfew.

The new rule applied to mallgoers 17 and under at Shoppes at Buckland Hills or Brass Mill Center. It stated that they must be with an adult over the age of 21 after 5 p.m.

The change came after two fights at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in 2018.

But now that the curfew has a shopping season under its belt did it work?

“I like it,” said Manchester resident Mike Beer. “It makes me feel a lot safer when I’m walking around with a 7-year-old daughter, so I approve it.”

Shoppers told News 8 they noticed a difference while shopping this holiday season. In fact, they said it helped create a more family-friendly atmosphere.

“Parents are held a little more accountable than when I used to come to the mall,” said Aaron Bowman. “We were basically mallrats, and parents would drop us off on a Friday night; we’d hang out with our friends, get in the trouble. Probably now it’s a little bit better considering the day and age that we live in.”

Manchester police and mall security told News 8 there is a lot of excitement about the curfew and have received mostly positive responses.

Some young adults felt the rule was a bit of an annoyance.

One young man said he’s been asked to show his ID a few times in one night.

While others said they don’t mind being asked to show off their identification.

“I was walking the other day with my daughter and a security officer stopped and asked me if I was with an adult, and I was like, ‘Wow, I don’t think I look that young,” said Marian Paynado. “But I excepted that as a compliment.”

