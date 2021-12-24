Holiday Light Fantasia closed in Hartford due to weather

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A drive-through holiday light display in Goodwin Park has been closed due to weather circumstances Friday night.

In an update on the business’s Facebook page, it said the City of Hartford asked that they close the display for this reason.

They ask guests who are currently in the event for their patience as Hartford police work to safely provide an exit for them. They asked that those waiting to enter the event safely turn around and return another day to visit.

This comes after a small accident caused a backup of traffic in the park earlier in the night, according to another Facebook post on their page.

Guests who had tickets for Friday night should know that the tickets are good any night they are open.

