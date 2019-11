BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Holiday lights are returning to Lake Compounce on Friday!

The New England holiday favorite will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night through December 22nd. The holiday lights feature the tallest Christmas trees anywhere in Connecticut.

New this year, kids can sign up for Elf Boot Camp, a special training session for Santa’s little helpers to get their official elf hat and certification.

