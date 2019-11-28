Holiday open house dates announced at governor’s residence

Hartford

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and his wife are hosting their first holiday open house at the governor’s Hartford residence.

Tours of the home, located at 990 Prospect Avenue, will be held Dec. 6-7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All the decorations, including Christmas trees, wreaths and seasonal greenery, are by the Connecticut Greenhouse Growers Association and the Connecticut Nursery and Landscape Association. Volunteers will provide tours and local musicians will provide live entertainment.

While there’s no admittance fee, visitors can bring donations for Operation E.L.F., an annual fundraising drive to help military families. Suggested donations include checks payable to the Connecticut National Guard Foundation, gift cards and contribution of services, such as fuel oil, snow removal and home maintenance.

