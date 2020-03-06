Holocaust survivor, former local business owner passes away in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sophia Aferiat of West Hartford, a Holocaust survivor and former local business owner, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Aferiat was a beauty salon proprietor, mother and grandmother who is survived by her son Daniel Aferiat, daughter-in-law Nancy and grandson Josh, who all live in New York City. Sophia and her family enjoyed spending time on Fire Island, a beach community in New York.

Sophia was born in Smolniki, Poland, in 1936 as the sixth of seven children to Hannah and Hershal Spiewak. During the Holocaust, Sophia’s family was separated and hid in different homes. Her father and all but one of her siblings died at the hands of the Nazis.

Sophia survived by hiding in a barn, where she was left alone for weeks at a time. She also spent time in the Krakow Ghetto, the Monte Lupe prison and the Plaushov concentration camp. She and her mother managed to escape by denying their Jewish identity.

After being liberated from Plaushov, Sophia and her mother stayed in Poland where they were able to recover the house they owned in Krakow. At 21, Sophia traveled to Israel on her own and met Rafael Aferiat, a French Jewish man from Algeria. In 1959 the couple had a son, Daniel, and in 1967 Sophia moved with her son to Connecticut.

In the United States, Sophia learned a new language and got her hairdressing license. She worked at G. Fox & Company for many years. In the early 1980’s, Sophia opened her own beauty salon with a good friend in West Hartford Center called Jewrab. Sophia still remained close with old clients when she retired.

After Sophia’s grandson Josh was born in 2005, visiting him in New York became her job. Having never learned how to drive, she would bring bags of gifts onto the Peter Pan bus she took to visit him. She wanted to make sure her grandson would have a Bar Mitzvah as her revenge against Hitler. She won, living two years after Josh’s Bar Mitzvah.

Sophia was concerned in recent years that, as the youngest Holocaust survivors start to pass, it would become a challenge to keep the memory alive. She lived her life wanting others to know the truth in the hopes that mankind would not repeat its worst nature. Her family would like her story to be shared with others to honor her memory and the memories of millions of others.

Services for Sophia will be held on Sunday, March 8 at 3pm at Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, CT. Shiva has already taken place in New York City. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com