Holy Family Passionists Retreat gives visitors place of peace, hope during pandemic stress

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Father David Cinquegrani of the Holy Family Passionist Retreat says the 45-acre grounds in West Hartford have been a gift to the community, especially during this pandemic.

Whether you are meandering down the “path to peace,” taking in the daffodils, stopping at a bench, or enjoying the bright orange coy fish, the Holy Family Retreat has been a godsend and a gift during this stressful time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What that does for folks it centers people it gives them a chance to walk in quiet and have a space to meditate,” explained Father David Cinquegrani of the Holy Family Passionist Retreat.

Chris Heely of West Hartford says he and his daughter, Brianna, share a love for the retreat because “It’s a nice destination. Especially with everything going on…we get away from the television and all the bad news.”

Father Cinquegrani says people are using this time in a constructive way just to find some space and some peace. All along the walking paths, that peace comes in the rock towers and paper messages being left behind by visitors.

The path to quiet is also found in this circular stone labyrinth. A safe place to contemplate your journey. It’s the largest in New England.

“When you are in a space that is tranquil that is serene, we can muster some of the resources that we have.” Father Cinquegrani is happy to see families coming together again.

He says strength in family and in faith that everything will be alright is the message: “We know that life brings hardships and difficulties, and we know we will get through this, but sometimes we need that quiet solitude to remind ourselves of that.”

The Holy Family Retreat is open sunrise to sunset: https://www.holyfamilyretreat.org/