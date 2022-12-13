EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Over 100 members of the 103rd Airlift Wing of the National Guard are returning from their deployment in Africa to Connecticut on Tuesday.

The guardsmen are set to arrive at the Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby around 7:45 a.m.

The units were deployed with several of their C-130 aircraft, performing tactical airlift across the region in Africa over the past few months. The Horn of Africa is right near the Arabian peninsula, where the community is facing instability. It’s also a vital region for the U.S. military.

Their mission is “to conduct operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. and coalition interests.”