MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – A homeless man was arrested Tuesday after a stabbing behind a Wendy’s in Manchester, according to police.

Officers responded to the stabbing around 4 p.m. behind the Wendy’s located at 260 Broad St. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 52-year-old man with a stab wound to the left thigh.

Police said the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Jason Dawidczyk, was apprehended after being found in the area. Both men who were involved in the incident are known by the department as being homeless, according to police.

Both men were transported to Manchester Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Dawidczyk is facing charges of breach of peace and assault and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.