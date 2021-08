CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency crews are responding to a natural gas leak in Cromwell on Wednesday morning.

The fire department confirmed to News 8 that just before 10 a.m., a contractor hit a high-pressure gas line near the TPC River Highlands Golf Course.

Homes in the area are being evacuated in the area of Highland Crossing.

No additional information has been released at this time.

