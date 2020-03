HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A homicide investigation is underway in Hartford after a man was shot Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened after 3:30 p.m. on Lenox Street.

Police said the unidentified victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital; it is unclear when he died.

Information about the shooter has not yet been released.

