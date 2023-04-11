HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon on Capen Street in Hartford.
Police were alerted after receiving a ShotSpotter activation at about 12:15 p.m., according to authorities. The victim is a 29-year-old man.
The shooting happened outside, according to police. It is too early to know if the suspect and victim knew each other, but officials do not believe there is a threat to the neighborhood.
It marks Hartford’s fifth homicide this year.
Refresh this page for updates.