HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon on Capen Street in Hartford.

Police were alerted after receiving a ShotSpotter activation at about 12:15 p.m., according to authorities. The victim is a 29-year-old man.

The shooting happened outside, according to police. It is too early to know if the suspect and victim knew each other, but officials do not believe there is a threat to the neighborhood.

It marks Hartford’s fifth homicide this year.

