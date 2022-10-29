BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Honor and Respect LLC will walk 16 miles on Sunday to honor the fallen Bristol police officers who were killed earlier this month.

Honor and Respect LLC, a charity organization dedicated to the service men and women serving overseas, is a “virtual wall of honor and respect for those who are our beloved heroes.”

The walk is slated to begin at the Bristol Police Department and end at the Waterbury Texas Road House on Reidville Drive.

Those who dine in at Texas Road House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. can present the below flyer and 20% of the meal’s proceeds will directly benefit the Bristol Heroes Fund.

On Friday night, communities joined forces for a special concert to benefit the families of the late officers. The concert, dubbed “Back the Blue,” kicked-off at the Cadillac Ranch in Southington.