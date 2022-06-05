WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Honor Flight Connecticut returns in 2022, flying Connecticut veterans from all generations to Washington, DC so they can view all the memorials dedicated to their service.

The past years were put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions. Now, the flight is back and plans to bring veterans of all kinds to the nation’s capitol.

Whether they served in Vietnam or World War II, all will make the trek to DC and view the memorials installed in their honor.

News 8’s Meteorologist Gil Simmons joins the veterans on their journey.

View the above segment, which was aired live, to hear from the various veterans who had just arrived at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks to prepare for the flight.