BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol police officer will be inducted into the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame and receive the Courage in Service Award Thursday night in Toledo, Ohio.

Alec Iurato is being recognized for his courage and bravery while responding to a call in October 2022 that killed two fellow officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Iurato, wounded in the shooting, is credited for killing the suspect with a single gunshot.

News 8’s Eva Zymaris spoke with various members of the Bristol community on Thursday, and one word she kept hearing was “humble.” They say, to him, he was doing his job, but to everyone else, he is a hero.

“His actions on that evening were just beyond heroic,” Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said from Toledo.

Gould and Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano spoke with News 8 before the special event.

“I’m incredibly privileged to present him with that award tonight,” Gould said. “A lot of emotional connection to it … happy, sad, but overall, just happy for Alec. As I’ve gotten to know him, I’m struck and completely floored by his ability to move beyond this, think about everything else but him, and hold those values to serve and honor on the highest level.”

State Rep. Jill Barry (D-Glastonbury) nominated Iurato for the Courage in Service Award.

“When I read their Courage in Service Award, Officer Iurato… his actions fit the description of a true hero,” Barry said.

The Bristol community is beaming with pride that one of their own will receive this recognition.

Kevin Fuller was on the Board of Police Commissioners in Bristol and was part of Iurato’s interview process and swearing-in.

“This is an honor he never really wanted but well deserved,” said Fuller, now the owner of Dunphy’s Ice Cream.

Other community members and business owners who know Iurato said they couldn’t think of someone more deserving.

“We are all so very proud of him,” said Christina Macintyre, the owner of Undone Salon. “He is a wonderful person, an amazing police officer, and Bristol is so lucky to have him.”

Iurato is among nine officers that were selected for induction this year. DeMonte and Hamzy will also be honored as part of a memorial and tribute to the fallen officers.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Toledo.