Hook and Ladder restaurant celebrates grand opening in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a new place to eat in downtown New Britain: Hook and Ladder, a firehouse-themed restaurant, celebrated its grand opening this weekend.

The restaurant provides discounts to firefighters, EMTs, and police officers. The menu is a mix of food and drinks.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart was on hand for the celebration. The owner of Hook and Ladder is a New Britain resident. He said they already have a location in North Haven but are happy to open a location closer to home.

“We like downtown,” Matthew Butler, owner, explained. “Downtown has changed a lot just in the last five years. A historic building, COPs right across the street…the town wants to work with you.”

Hook and Ladder is located on Main Street and will be open for lunch and dinner.