Hot Meal Giveaway feeds those in need at South Park in Hartford

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — People line up for a hot meal giveaway at South Park in Hartford Sunday morning.

A local church fed the community with baked, fried, and barbecue chicken, corn, mashed potatoes, collard greens, and salad. Around 100 meals were given out at the event.

They also gave out hygiene packages and snacks to men and women. They say it appears the need is greater than ever.

Marva Patterson, a pastor of Rescue Temple, explained, “They call this ‘bum park.’ I hate that name; that speaks horrible to people…Anyone that is in our community that is without a job, that’s without a home, that’s living in the streets even if they are in a home and they’re having a hard time, anyone we can feed we want to feed.”

Bj’s, Costco, and Creative Kitchen partnered up for Sunday’s hot meal giveaway.

