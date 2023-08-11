HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s a big weekend for monster truck fans and kids of all ages. Hartford’s XL Center is hosting the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party.

“It’s something like you’ve never seen before,” front-of-the-house manager Holly Graham said. “We take the toys that you played with that you know and love, and we made them monster-sized. We blow them up.”

Eric Steinberg will be driving the truck named Gunkster, which is new to the lineup this year, and says there is a lot in store for the event.

“We’ll do wheelies, donuts, long jump, freestyle through the show,” Steinberg said. “My favorite, of course, is freestyle. It’s pretty much 90 seconds of doing whatever you want out on the track.”

Not only is this a monster truck show, but the event is also a glow party. They turn down the lights, and the trucks light up.

“It’s like a rock concert and a monster truck show all rolled into one, and that’s not all,” Graham said. “We have freestyle motor cross that sails across the sky. They do a backflip train. They do all sorts of tricks.”

One trick that everyone looks forward to seeing is flattening all the junked cars parked on the floor of the XL center.

“Normally, we have about 42-50 cars per show, but we’ll crush every single one of them throughout the weekend,” Steinberg said. “In addition to all the trucks, they’ve got a fire-breathing, transforming robot called Megasaurus.”

If you do plan to attend this weekend, it’s recommended that you bring earplugs because the show gets very loud. The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will have two shows on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and one on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

