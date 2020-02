WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Starting February 1, an extra 10 cents will be added to the hourly parking rate in West Hartford. That makes parking $1.60 an hour.

The town manager says the parking rate change isn’t for the town, but for the state. A new state law kicked in this month that requires a 6.35 percent sales tax on parking.

Also, town officials say they will begin to charge a 25 cent convenience fee for credit card transactions in order to “ensure that the Parking Fund remains viable.”