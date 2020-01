MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Five people have been displaced after a house fire in Manchester.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday morning on Norman Streeet.

Firefighters say it took 30 minutes to get the blaze under control. Investigators believe the fire was started when a loose metal gutter touched a powerline, which set some debris on fire.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross and the Manchester Human Services Department are helping those who were displaced.