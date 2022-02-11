FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are investigating a large fire in Farmington Friday night.

The fire started around 6 p.m. in a two-story home on Forest Hills Drive.

It forced dozens from nearby homes into the street to find out if everyone inside was ok.

This is a tight knit community and neighbors said the flames were going up and over homes in the community and you could even see them from the center of town.

Neighbors say a family lived there and they believe they got out just in time.

“That’s nuts, I pass by this house every day. It was crazy,” said Carolyn Piera, who witnessed the fire. “A two story house, you could see at one point it actually collapsing, and that was just — it looked like a movie scene, it was nuts.”

The Farmington Fire Department is still working on this fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.