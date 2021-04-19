House lawmakers taking up issue of ending religious exemption for childhood vaccinations in CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At the state capitol Monday, House lawmakers are taking up the hot button issue of ending the religious exemption for childhood vaccinations.

There are some major developments with some changes being made to that bill.

It is the only bill the House will be debating Monday.

According to the Department of Public Health, 8,000 children claim religious exemption and 30,00 are not compliant with childhood vaccinations.

Supporters say it is a matter of protecting public health, while opponents say the bill infringes on religious freedom.

The current bill would exempt older kids from getting vaccinated, but younger kids would have to either get shots or be home-schooled.

Governor Ned Lamont has already said he would sign the bill if it passes.

