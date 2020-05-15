 

House of Heroes, Easterseals looking to distribute food to 100 Veterans Saturday

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — House of Heroes CT and Easterseals’ Veterans Rally Point have teamed up to hold a pop-up food pantry to help feed Veterans during the coronavirus crisis.

They will be distributing food supplies for up to 100 veterans at 22 Prestige Park Circle in East Hartford from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Each box contains enough non-perishable food to feed a Veteran for about one week.

Only Veterans with proper service documentation who have preregistered online are eligible.

Veterans who would like to preregister for the free food pickup can sign up here.

