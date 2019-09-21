House of Heroes help Marine Veteran in Berlin

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The House of Heroes Connecticut arrived at a Marine Veteran’s home in Berlin Saturday to help with repairs.

92-year-old Eugene Polaske served in World War II an the Korean War.

Polaske joined the service at age 17, after he left high school early.

We’re told he entered the Marines by chance. He went to the Navy recruiting station in Hartford, and they told him to come back later. When he was leaving, he passed by the Marine recruiting office and stopped in. They took him in a heartbeat.

“It was an experience that I think every young guy should get,” Polaske said. “Everyone should go into the service to teach you how to grow up. Be a man. I enjoyed it.”

When Polaske looked outside his window to check on the House of Heroes’ progress, he was proud of their work.

“I’m flabbergasted, these guys are terrific…all I can say is they’re fantastic,” Polaske said.

He looks forward to going outside on his new deck to sit and eat breakfast.

Polaske is also a popular person in Berlin. For many years, Gene and his late wife did a lot of community service work, including church-based home repair projects. He also put up his own money to help fund a Make a Wish project.

