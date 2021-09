House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a media availability at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Pelosi announced on Thursday that she’s creating a special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying it is “imperative that we seek the truth.” (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(WTNH) – On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be in Connecticut to discuss the expanded child tax credit.

She will join Governor Ned Lamont and Congressman John Larson at Goodwin University.

The legislation passed earlier this year as part of the House Democrats’ American Rescue Plan. According to Larson, three million children across the country have been lifted out of poverty thanks to the tax credit.