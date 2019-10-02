How Hartford Hospital prepares for incidents like Bradley Airport crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At least six of the victims in the vintage military plane crash at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday were taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

Hospital staff said it trains for mass casualty situations, so they’re prepared for what may arise.

In this instance, the hospital had plenty of empty emergency rooms and staff ready to jump into action. It’s a basic practice used in many emergency situations.

“We notified emergency medicine, trauma surgery, DORs, the blood bank, neurosurgery, orthopedics …,” said Kenneth John Robinson, MD, Chief of Emergency Medicine at Hartford Hospital. “We notified our colleagues at both children’s hospital and the bone and joint institute. We had plenty of ORs on hold ready to go. Each with the team ready to take a patient if we needed to at a moment’s notice.”

Of the six patients, three were in critical condition, two were “moderately injured,” and one was “minimally injured.”

Robinson said as a Level 1 Trauma Center, it has the resources for anything that comes in the door.

“All the teams are ready for this because we train for these types of multi-casualty incidents,” he said.

He said staff then gathers information to assemble the team.

“Getting the team together, which we practice and drill so … that happened relatively seamlessly this morning. And then information from the scene, which happened really pretty well from C Med and from our communications, and then finding out how many patients we were going to get.”