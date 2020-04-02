 

How #HeartsforHealthcareWorkers is helping during coronavirus pandemic

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A couple of weeks ago, News 8 introduced a social media campaign that Hartford HealthCare is promoting, and it’s something you can do from your own home.

It’s simple; people are putting hearts on their windows and doors to show support and gratitude for our healthcare heroes. Now, News 8 want to update you on how the movement has taken off.

“The staff is doing great thanks for asking, and one of the important keys to how well they’re doing is the tremendous outpouring of support from the community,” said Kenneth Robinson MD, Chief, Emergency Medicine Hartford Hospital. “Every day people are donating equipment and food, and that really helps the staff get through it.”

And even if you’re not donating, you can still say thanks with a paper, cut out heart.

Watch the video above to see how residents around the state are thanking first responders.

