SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a reason why people joke that it should be renamed Simsbeary.

The Hartford County town has seen more black bears than anywhere else in the state, according to a map from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Meanwhile, all but three areas in the state reported seeing a bear.

As of Dec. 17, more than 9,885 bear sightings have been reported to DEEP this year. By June, more than 4,100 had been recorded.

However, because DEEP’s data comes from the public, the true number of bear sightings is likely higher than what’s reported to the department.

Bears’ ranges are expanding, according to DEEP, with the number of bear-human interactions and home break-ins rapidly increasing.

Most of the reported sightings have taken place in Hartford County, with the more densely populated cities and towns recording less.

Among the more populated areas, Hartford had 46 sightings, Westport had six, and New London had two. New Haven, Norwalk and Stamford had three each.

These are the areas with at least 200 bear sightings this year:

Simsbury – 634 Avon – 599 Bristol – 343 Farmington – 340 Torrington – 328 Burlington – 303 Windsor – 291 Southington – 275 Granby – 272 Canton – 249 Litchfield – 242 Winchester – 205 Bloomfield – 203

To avoid bears lingering in your yard, DEEP recommends securing food and garbage, and to remove birdfeeders except for during winter. If you see a bear around your home, scare it off.

Bear sightings can be reported to DEEP online.