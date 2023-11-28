HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for a way to negotiate your lease with your landlord? It’s getting harder in Hartford, according to new data released from Zillow.

Last month, 15% of rental listings in Hartford included concessions according to the data. That’s a steep drop from recent years, when that number peaked at 32% in February 2021.

The data, which looked at some of the nation’s largest housing markets, found that 43 of the 50 cities saw more rental concessions in October than during the same time last year. Hartford is among the seven outliers.

Across Zillow, 30% of rental listings nationwide offer at least one concession. Those can include a month or more of free rent or free parking. Last year, that number was 24%.

In October 2022, 16% of rental listings in Hartford had concessions. In October 2021, it was 22%, and in October 2020, 23% of the listings had concessions.

According to Zillow, half of rental units in Hartford cost $1,350 a month, a $50 increase over the previous year.