HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The north end of Hartford has suffered from flooding issues in homes and businesses for years, but the state is stepping in to help.



During the last legislative session, a compensation fund of $4 million was set up for the flooding victims in Hartford’s north end.

Homeowners told News 8 that their homes suffered thousands of dollars worth of damage from the repeated flooding issues.

Nikeda Parkes, who lives in the north end said during the last big storm flood waters came through her walls and floor.

“I’m so used to people hearing about programs and help and it just falls on deaf ears, so this was the first time that I actually saw people put foot to pavement and got to work and got it done so I was very proud and impressed by the state,” Parkes said.

Connecticut State Comptroller Sean Scanlon said 94 people in Hartford’s north end have been approved for the compensation fund so far.

“94 people have been approved, that’s up to $1 million of money that will flow into the Hartford community after years not paying attention to this problem,” he said.

Hundreds of people have applied for the fund and 90 percent have been deemed eligible. Scanlon said the state is now in the process of verifying the damage and amounts.

“We set the parameters of the program so that nobody would lose the assistance that they need, to survive and made sure they are not going to be taxed on this in a way that would hurt them in some sort of tax way,” Scanlon said.

Parkes is keeping a close eye around her home because the flooding issue has not yet been resolved in the north end but Scanlon said help is on the way.



“We haven’t fixed the underlying infrastructure, and that is underway, and that money has been committed by the governor and the legislature, but it’s going to take a while for that money to get done to do the work that they can do to fix the problem,” he said.