HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning on Brooke Street.

According to police, the shooting occurred on 126 Brooke Street. The victim, who is conscious and stable, is a 17-year-old male. Police listed his injury as a graze wound.

The shooting is under investigation.