Hundreds expected at public hearing on vaccination religious exemption

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are calling in extra officers to handle hundreds of people that are expected to show up for Wednesday’s public hearing on getting rid of the state’s religious exemption for childhood vaccinations.

People who want to keep that exemption in place held what they called a “religious freedom conference” to gear up for Wednesday’s public hearing.

The proposal was prompted by an uptick in the number of children not getting their shots under the religious exemption.

